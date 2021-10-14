Impact of EVs on power supply: India stares at power outages, will EVs add to the burden of its stretched power sector in future?

In turn, the question that has emerged is whether the power sector has the capacity to add automobiles to its list of consumers.

Currently, India has an installed power capacity of 382 Gigawatt of which thermal power accounts for 234 GW. There is at least 27 GW of fresh thermal power capacity on the anvil in the next 5-6 years.

Clearly, India has and will have enough power for any number of electric vehicles on the road. All that needs to be sorted is how effectively the power is transmitted and distributed.