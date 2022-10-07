Imposter syndrome? This is what Beyonce did (and you can too)

The biggest stars in the world use it to get on stage.
The most expensive Executive Coaches teach it too.
Here’s how it works (and how you can use it for yourself):
They’ve just found ways to work with it skillfully.
One technique Beyonce uses: Character Invention.
Here’s a breakdown (and how you can use it):
The technique is to invent a character who can do what feels scary to you.
Then, the “character” performs outside your comfort zone.
Let’s take Beyonce, for example.
Beyonce created Sasha Fierce to be her stage persona.
Sasha is a fearless, audacious, incredibly brave performer.
That’s the power of Character Invention.
The version of you who has all your normal insecurities, worries, and self-doubts marvels at what your character can do.
Top Executive Coaches teach Character Invention in seminars that cost over $10,000.
But you can create a character for free.
Here’s how you do it:
1. Envision the Character
2. Find the Name
3. Source the Trigger
4. Develop the Physicality
5. Practice
Let’s unpack each one.
Answer questions to develop the persona.
What does this character do when:
-You feel fear?
-You feel nervous?
-You feel insecure?
Let the character have a personality.
Borrow from fiction, history, heroes, etc.
This will help you bring the details to life.
All great characters have a name.
What do you call your Sasha Fierce?
Give it a badass name that represents the values your character effortlessly brings to life.
Identify the action or moments that initiate you to step into the character.
For Beyonce, this is when she puts on her stilettos before going on stage.
Find a physical action that launches the character.
Explore how the character feels in your body.
Sasha Fierce has a specific posture, walk and even a way she holds her body in space.
Your character is connected to your body.
Explore the postures and physical movements of your character.
You can order coffee at Starbucks as your character.
No one needs to know.
Practice accessing the character when you need it in low-stakes environments.
More reps help your character be available when you need it most.
Eventually, Beyonce practiced so much, she stopped needing Sasha Fierce.
The capabilities of her character became a part of her.
-Closing a deal
-Making a speech
-Giving a sales pitch
-Giving a presentation
-Doing anything that makes you nervous
Anytime you need to “perform,” let your character shine.
