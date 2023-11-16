Improving Male Sexual Health, Function & Fertility | Dr. Michael Eisenberg

Delve into the world of male sexual and reproductive health with Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a leading urologist and professor at Stanford University.

The discussion touches on topics from testosterone levels and their impacts, the intricacies of sperm quality and counts, to the importance of lifestyle factors in maintaining good penile, testicular, and prostate health.

The Intricacies of Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is a complex condition, with vascular or neural issues being the primary cause in most cases.

Hormone dysfunction, contrary to common belief, accounts for only a small percentage of erectile dysfunction cases.

Sperm Quality: A Complex Debate

The issue of declining sperm quality is debated among experts.

Potential reasons could include environmental factors, lifestyle changes such as reduced exercise and sunlight exposure, and the increasing prevalence of obesity.

However, more research is needed to pinpoint the exact causes.

🚀



➡️Download: iOS



BigIdeas App brings you big ideas from world's best books, podcasts, videos in bite-sized format - across a range of topics. All for free!

Read Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️Download: Android brings you big ideas from world's best books, podcasts, videos in bite-sized format - across a range of topics. All for free!

Geographical Impact on Semen Quality

Semen quality varies geographically, with urban centers generally showing higher semen quality.

This could be attributed to differences in lifestyle, diet, exercise, and environmental factors, but further research is needed to fully understand this variation.

There’s a strong link between a man’s reproductive function and body weight. So, the obesity epidemic could also play a role in the potential decline in sperm quality. – Dr. Michael Eisenberg