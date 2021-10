Oct 8, 2021, 11:06 IST.The Reserve Bank of India today increased the limit for IMPS transactions to ₹5 lakh from ₹2 lakh.

The increase in the IMPS limit was announced at the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meet today.

