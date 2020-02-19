In 1 year, Vande Bharat Express Registers record 93 crores in revenue

https://indiainfrahub.com/2020/main-featured/vande-bharat-completes-one-year-of-operations-registers-record-revenue-for-railways/

Aimed at offering travellers a comfortable and enhanced transportation service, the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, India’s first indigenously-built Trainset, completes the first year of its successful run raking up about Rs 93 crore revenue, a record for the Indian Railways. 

Vande Bharat Express, India’s first semi-high speed train, also known as Train-18 was manufactured at a cost of Rs. 98 crores in Chennai in 2018.

NextBigWhat
NextBigWhat team : The best way to reach out to us is via email: team@nextbigwhat.com

You may also like

Marketing without advertising? Manu Jain shares the Xiaomi India story
Marketing without advertising? Manu Jain shares the Xiaomi India story
13 November, 2019
ola_drive
Ola unveils self-drive car-sharing service ‘Ola Drive’
17 October, 2019
agriculture-amazon
AWS to foster innovation in Indian healthcare & agriculture using Machine Learning and IoT
24 September, 2019