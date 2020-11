The government has removed registration and compliance guidelines for BPOs and ITES companies to facilitate work from home (WFH).

according to an official release, the government has now removed frequent reporting obligations for BPOs and ITES and the Department of Telecom (DoT) has quashed registration process for the BPO industry, originally categorised as other service providers (OSPs) engaged in data-related work.

This will encourage the Work-from-Home or Work-from-Anywhere trend in India and provide a great relief to the IT/ITeS/ BPO industry,” the ministry said in a statement.