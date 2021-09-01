Prosus-owned PayU acquires BillDesk for $4.7 Bn

- Payu, owned by Prosus, has acquired BillDesk for $4.7 billion, in what is easily one of the biggest deals in India’s fintech space.
- The proposed deal is subject to approval from India’s competition watchdog and builds on previous acquisitions by PayU in India, including CitrusPay, Paysense and Wibmo.
- What makes this deal even more significant is that the over 20 year old BillDesk is one of the oldest payment gateways in India and powers close to 60% of the country’s online bill payments.
