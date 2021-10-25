In Bengaluru, hi-tech Yodhas give a glimpse of combat future

HomeNewsIn Bengaluru, hi-tech Yodhas give a glimpse of combat future
At the Yelahanka Air Force base in Bengaluru on Sunday, a swarm drone warfare system was the cynosure of all eyes.
The Heterogeneous Autonomous Swarm Unmanned Aircraft System deployed three types of drones: six multicopter drones hauling one kg bombs, three mini-drones packed with munitions and a single 25-kg observation machine called ‘Baaz’, which can take off vertically and fly at a speed of 95 kmph.
Sameer Joshi, retired IAF pilot and founder of Bengaluru-based startup NewSpace Research and Technologies Private Ltd, said India’s new drone policy and the Production-Linked Incentive scheme had been a boon for the nascent drone industry.