The companies said the ‘Zero Harm in Comms’ research initiative “aims to create a cross-industry shared database and labelling ecosystem that gathers in-game data, which will better train AI-based preemptive moderation tools to detect and mitigate disruptive behavior”.

Ubisoft and Riot plan to share the learnings of the initial research phase with the entire games industry next year.

