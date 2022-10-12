Product
In India, iPhones might not be able to use 5G until December
In India, iPhones might not be able to use 5G until December
Airtel and Apple are
working
together
to
test
5G
services
on
iPhones
in
India.
By
December
2022,
all
supported
iPhone
models
will
have
5G
network
access
thanks
to
an
OTA
update
from
Apple.
[Via]
October 12, 2022
