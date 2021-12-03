In India, over 18.8 million content items were “actioned” proactively on Facebook in October: Meta

HomeNewsIn India, over 18.8 million content items were “actioned” proactively on Facebook in October: Meta
As per the report released on Wednesday, the over 18.8 million content pieces actioned by Facebook during October included content related to spam, violent and graphic content, adult nudity and sexual activity, and hate speech.
Child Endangerment – Nudity and Physical Abuse category saw 212,200 content pieces being actioned, while Child Endangerment – Sexual Exploitation saw 597,600 pieces and Violence and Incitement 317,000 pieces being actioned.
For Instagram, about 3.07 million pieces of content were actioned across 12 categories during October 2021.