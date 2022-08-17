“In the long run, solar energy will become the main source of energy for human civilization.” : Elon Musk to a China magazine

  • August 17, 2022
  • Whether it’s Tesla, Neuralink, or SpaceX, these companies were all founded with the ultimate goal of enhancing the future of human life and creating as much practical value for the world as possible.
  • On the one hand, we create integrated sustainable energy products from the three segments of energy production, storage and use; on the other hand, we are committed to redefining battery manufacturing by innovating and developing advanced battery technology to remove restrictions on battery capacity.
