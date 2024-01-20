Incision-less brain surgery: A new medical breakthrough is changing lives

‘We reset the brain, if you will, and delete that addiction program.’ – Dr. Ali Rezai MD

There is a revolutionary new medical technology that has transformed the treatment of many medical disorders including Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, brain cancer, and Alzheimer’s. This breakthrough tool is called focused ultrasound. Simply put, it’s incision-less brain surgery. In the words of Dr. Ali Rezai MD, “We reset the brain, if you will, and delete that addiction program.”

A Medical Revolution

Focused Ultrasound represents a revolution in the medical field. It uses ultrasonic energy to target specific tissues deep within the body without any incision.

This groundbreaking technology has shown promising results in treating varied disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, brain cancer, Alzheimer’s, anxiety and opioid addiction.

Reprogramming the Brain

One of the most innovative applications of Focused Ultrasound is its ability to ‘reset’ the brain.

This process can effectively eliminate harmful behaviors associated with conditions like opioid addiction by erasing their programming within the brain.