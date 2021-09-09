Home News ITR Filing Deadline Extended to December 31, 2021
- The government has once again extended the deadline to file income tax return for FY 2020-21 by three months to December 31, 2021 from September 30, 2021.
- Earlier, due to the second wave of the Covid-19, the ITR filing deadline was extended by two months from usual deadline of July 31 to September 30, 2021.
- Do keep in mind that government has also extended the deadline of filing belated ITR by one month from new deadline of December 31, 2021, to January 31, 2022.
