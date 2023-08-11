Increase in Offline UPI Lite Payment Limit Proposed by RBI

Image Credit: NDTV (biz)
  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to raise the per transaction limit for UPI Lite in offline mode to Rs 500 from the current Rs 200.
  • ‘UPI-Lite’ on-device wallet is proposed to be enhanced with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology facilitating offline transactions.
  • RBI intends to introduce AI-powered ‘Conversational Payments’ on UPI, enabling users to complete transactions in a secure environment via conversation with the system.
