- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to raise the per transaction limit for UPI Lite in offline mode to Rs 500 from the current Rs 200.
- ‘UPI-Lite’ on-device wallet is proposed to be enhanced with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology facilitating offline transactions.
- RBI intends to introduce AI-powered ‘Conversational Payments’ on UPI, enabling users to complete transactions in a secure environment via conversation with the system.
Increase in Offline UPI Lite Payment Limit Proposed by RBI
