India achieves 100-medal milestone at Asian Games, PM Modi applauds

- India’s performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a victory in women’s kabaddi and individual gold wins by archers Jyothi Vennam and Praveen Ojas.
- India’s medal tally reached a historic 100, including 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze, marking only the second time India has won over 100 medals in a major Games event.
- Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, also congratulated the team, praising their talent, teamwork, and tenacity.