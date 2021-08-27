    India Achieves Milestone Of Over 1 Crore COVID-19 Vaccinations On August 27

    • With this, not only did India achieve a landmark of the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day but also achieved its highest ever weekly vaccination figure of nearly 4.5 Crore doses from August 21 to 27.
    • India achieved its highest daily vaccination and achieved the milestone of administering one core COVID-19 vaccine doses in one day for the first time on August 27.
    • That apart, August has been India’s biggest vaccination month vis-à-vis the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered with over 15 crore doses given so far- higher than 13.45 crore doses administered in July and 11.97 crore doses in June.
