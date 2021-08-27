India Achieves Milestone Of Over 1 Crore COVID-19 Vaccinations On August 27

With this, not only did India achieve a landmark of the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day but also achieved its highest ever weekly vaccination figure of nearly 4.5 Crore doses from August 21 to 27.
India achieved its highest daily vaccination and achieved the milestone of administering one core COVID-19 vaccine doses in one day for the first time on August 27.
That apart, August has been India’s biggest vaccination month vis-à-vis the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered with over 15 crore doses given so far- higher than 13.45 crore doses administered in July and 11.97 crore doses in June.