India anticipates warmer November due to rising El Nino conditions, IMD reports

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a warmer November due to strengthening El Nino conditions, with above-normal minimum temperatures expected in most parts of India.
- Normal rainfall is anticipated for the country overall, with above-normal rainfall likely in certain areas, including the southernmost parts of peninsular India and most parts of northwest India.
- Despite current El Nino conditions, models suggest they are unlikely to persist into the next monsoon season, and positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are expected to weaken in the coming months.