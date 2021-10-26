    India at the ninth spot globally for climate tech investments, says report

    • India ranks at the ninth spot in the list of top ten countries for climate tech investments since 2016, when the Paris Agreement was signed, a report released by London & Partners and Dealroom.
    • The report pegged Europe as the fastest-growing region globally for climate tech, with European VC investment into climate tech firms seven times higher this year than in 2016.
