Home News India beats other developed economies in unicorn additions: PwC
- India has zoomed ahead of developed economies including China, Hong Kong, the UK and Canada in adding new startup unicorns during the third quarter of calendar year 2021, according to PwC in India.
- India added close to 10 unicorns in the third quarter of 2021 versus seven by China and Hong Kong, and four each by the UK and Canada, signalling the rapid pace of investment activity in the country.
- This is the first time investments in Indian startups have crossed more than $10 billion in a quarter, PwC said.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.