India Becomes Second-Largest Mobile Phone Producer under ‘Make in India’ Initative

News

  • India shipped 2 billion domestically assembled smartphones and feature phones between 2014 to 2022, with 98% of shipments in 2022 being domestically-produced.
  • Production has accelerated, taking only two years to assemble the last 500 million units.
  • India has emerged as a significant player in mobile manufacturing, with roughly 200 brands assembling in the country, up from two in 2014.

