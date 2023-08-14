India Becomes Second-Largest Mobile Phone Producer under ‘Make in India’ InitativeAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 15:41
India Becomes Second-Largest Mobile Phone Producer under ‘Make in India’ Initative
India Becomes Second-Largest Mobile Phone Producer under ‘Make in India’ Initative
- India shipped 2 billion domestically assembled smartphones and feature phones between 2014 to 2022, with 98% of shipments in 2022 being domestically-produced.
- Production has accelerated, taking only two years to assemble the last 500 million units.
- India has emerged as a significant player in mobile manufacturing, with roughly 200 brands assembling in the country, up from two in 2014.
Leave your vote
1 VoteUpvote