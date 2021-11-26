Home News India cannot afford to be a late adopter of cryptocurrency, according to Ashish Singhal of CoinSwitch.
- Cryptocurrencies provide India an opportunity to turn into a net exporter from a net importer of technology, according to Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO of crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.
- Early participation in cryptocurrencies could give India the chance to become a net exporter of crypto and blockchain technology, Singhal added.
- The crypto bill, named ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021’ is part of the list.
[Via
]
