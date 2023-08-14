India Considers Maximum Gaming Age Limit Under Personal Data Protection Law

News

India Considers Maximum Gaming Age Limit Under Personal Data Protection Law

  • The Indian government plans to define under-18s as minors in the online gaming sector under the digital personal data protection law.
  • The age limit could be lowered in healthcare and education sectors, and discussions are underway to frame compliance rules.
  • Experts believe this won’t significantly impact real-money gaming companies, but e-sports and casual gaming sectors may be affected.

