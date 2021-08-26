    New ‘Drone policy’ announced; no security clearance required before registration.

    • Under the Drone Rules 2021, the coverage of drones increased from 300 kg to 500 kg, and will include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis.
    • The new drone rules remove security clearance before any registration or licence issuance.
    • Quantum of fee reduced to nominal levels and delinked with size of drone. For instance, the fee for a remote pilot license fee has been reduced from 3,000 (for large drone) to 100 for all categories of drones; and is valid for 10 years.
    • No restriction on foreign ownership in Indian drone companies.
