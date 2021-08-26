New ‘Drone policy’ announced; no security clearance required before registration.

Under the Drone Rules 2021, the coverage of drones increased from 300 kg to 500 kg, and will include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis.
The new drone rules remove security clearance before any registration or licence issuance.
Quantum of fee reduced to nominal levels and delinked with size of drone. For instance, the fee for a remote pilot license fee has been reduced from ₹3,000 (for large drone) to ₹100 for all categories of drones; and is valid for 10 years.
No restriction on foreign ownership in Indian drone companies.