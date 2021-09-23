India drops two places in the digital quality of life Index, ranks 33 globally in e-governance

India has ranked 59 among 110 countries in the Digital Quality of Life Index, according to a global study by the British Virgin Islands-based cybersecurity company Surfshark.

In the five parameters that the test was conducted for, India was ranked 33 in e-governance, 36 in e-security, 47 in internet affordability and 67 in internet quality.

Compared to the 2020 rankings, India fell from 59 to 61, while it stands 17 in Asia and 1in the Southern Asian region in terms of the digital quality of life.