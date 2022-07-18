India escalates crackdown on Chinese phonemakers (Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo) by claiming tax evasion and unlawful remittances

Indian govt has escalated crackdown on Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo – the three Chinese technology groups that control about 60 per cent of India’s smartphone market.

  • India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, a financial enforcement agency, has alleged that Oppo, which along with Vivo is owned by Dongguan-based BBK Electronics, had evaded taxes worth Rs43.9bn ($550mn).
  • In response, the Chinese embassy in India complained that “frequent investigations by the Indian side into Chinese enterprises” were disrupting their business operations.

 

