India facing surge in hacktivist cyberattacks driven by religious motives

- India has become a primary target for hacktivists, enduring 480 DDoS attacks on websites in the first quarter of 2023 alone, driven primarily due to perceived religious grievances.
- These attacks have been coordinated by hacktivist groups from countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, mimicking global shift in hacktivist attacks from social causes to religious and political ideologies.
- Security firms are utilizing AI algorithms and machine learning techniques for defense, while recommending comprehensive security measures, including regular assessments and response planning, to combat the sophisticated attacks.