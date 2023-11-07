Subscribe

India fast-tracks Tesla investment approval for January 2024

  • Indian government departments are working to provide necessary approvals for Tesla’s investment by January 2024, following a high-level meeting discussing the next phase of EV manufacturing.
  • Tesla executives are in talks with the Indian government to establish car and battery manufacturing facilities, with the company keen on bringing its supply chain ecosystem to India.
  • Tesla had initially abandoned its plans for India due to import duty challenges, but the import policy may introduce a new category for lower taxation of clean energy-driven vehicles.
