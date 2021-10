NEW DELHI : As the global economy recovers from the ravages of covid-19, software and services, automotives, pharmaceuticals and capital goods are expected to keep the momentum going in the mergers and acquisitions space between India and Germany, says a study.

“After the setback observed in 2020, the economies of both Germany and India are expected to observe a strong recovery as GDP growth rates for 2021 have been pegged at 3.7% and 9.5% respectively,” said the report.