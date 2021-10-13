India has highest number of crypto owners in the world at 10.07 crore: report

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding the legal ambiguity on whether cryptocurrency investment is permitted in India and huge volatility in prices, the country has the highest number of crypto owners in the world at 10.07 crore, according to broker discovery and comparison platform BrokerChooser.

In terms of the number of crypto owners as a percentage of the total population, India stood at the fifth spot at 7.30%. Ukraine ranked first with 12.73% people of the total population owning crypto followed by Russia, Kenya and the US. These are the findings of a study conducted by the portal BrokerChoose’s annual crypto proliferation index.

“India’s crypto market is witnessing high trade volumes not only from the metro cities but from the entire country. Trade volumes from smaller cities show a high level of penetration of digital assets in India and with post-pandemic recovery, retail and institutional investors are looking for high returns on their investments, it looks like digital assets have become their choice to beat inflation,” said Jay Hao, CEO, OKEx.com, a global crypto exchange.