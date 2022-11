According to Apurva Chandra, secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India has more than 1.2 billion mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users.

The Secretary stated that 897 television stations, including more than 350 news channels, and more than 80,000 newspapers published in a variety of languages make up India’s traditional media.

