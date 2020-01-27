India is now the second largest smartphone market in the world; Surpasses US in Shipments

The India smartphone market surpassed the USA for the first time on an annual level, becoming the second-largest smartphone market globally, reaching 158 million shipments in 2019 with 7% YoY growth, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.
This is due to the growth of the mid-tier segment where Chinese brands aggressively introduced many flagship-grade features and capabilities to capture demand coming from users looking to upgrade from their first or second smartphone. Additionally, the online channels became the preferred selling platforms to introduce these products faster into the market.
