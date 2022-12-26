India is well positioned, will continue to be fastest growing major economy: Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “we are likely to see inflation gradually moderate. India is well positioned, and we will continue to be the fastest growing major economy, supported by increasing consumption, consumer confidence and investment.”
He continued, “slowing global growth may act as a drag on output, but our rising share of global manufacturing should provide some buffer/insulation.”
