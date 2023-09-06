No Result
- The National Payments Corporation of India introduced the UPI-ATM service, also known as Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal.
- Users can withdraw cash from any ATM that supports UPI-ATM functionality by scanning a dynamic QR code with a UPI app and authorizing the transaction with their UPI PIN.
- This new method, which doesn’t require a physical card, allows cash withdrawals from multiple accounts and eliminates reliance on mobile numbers and OTPs for cardless withdrawals.
