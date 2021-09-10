Home News India leads in downloads of social media apps in H1 2021
- India led the world in the number of downloads of social media apps in the first half of 2021, according to a new report by App Annie, a global provider of mobile data and analytics.
- Globally, Asia was the largest region for downloads of social media apps during this period, accounting for 60% of the market.
- Globally, social media apps commanded 740 billion hours in the first half of 2021.
