By 2028, it is projected that the robust ecosystem of 2.5 to 3 million creators will support marketing expenditures of $2.8 to 3.5 billion. Due to macroeconomic considerations, the country’s digital advertising expenditure is expected to expand slowly in FY23.

However, after that, it is expected to account for 65–70% of total advertising expenditure in India, growing at a CAGR of 19–21%.

