India-made Printed Circuit Boards Used in More Wearables and Hearables

  • The wearables segment has seen rapid growth, with shipments reaching 100 million in 2022 (a 46.9% year-on-year growth).
  • India-made printed circuit boards are being used in more wearables and hearables.
  • This data is according to IDC India.
