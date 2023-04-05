- The wearables segment has seen rapid growth, with shipments reaching 100 million in 2022 (a 46.9% year-on-year growth).
- India-made printed circuit boards are being used in more wearables and hearables.
- This data is according to IDC India.
India-made Printed Circuit Boards Used in More Wearables and Hearables
- The wearables segment has seen rapid growth, with shipments reaching 100 million in 2022 (a 46.9% year-on-year growth).
- India-made printed circuit boards are being used in more wearables and hearables.
- This data is according to IDC India.
[Via]