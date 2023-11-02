Subscribe

India-manufactured iPhones projected to constitute over 20% of global shipments by 2024

  • India-made iPhones are expected to make up 12% to 14% of Apple’s global iPhone shipments in 2023, with a potential increase to 20% to 25% by 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
  • Foxconn currently dominates India’s iPhone production, but this may change as Tata Group begins iPhone manufacturing at the acquired Wistron production line.
  • Apple is increasingly focusing on India as a key market, opening its first two official retail stores in the country and exploring the launch of Apple Pay with HDFC Bank.
