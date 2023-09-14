India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor revives ancient trade route, counters China’s BRI: Historian Dalrymple

- The new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) is seen as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), rejuvenating an ancient trade route criticized for its modern concept as Silk Road.
- This major historical route, centered around trade between East and West via the Red Sea, was more significant than the Silk Road, hails renowned historian William Dalrymple.
- Dalrymple substantiates it using Roman records with evidences of high Indian exports superseding its imports from Rome, leading to enormous outflow of Roman gold to India.