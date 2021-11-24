    India might consider allowing crypto trading for few investors

    Indian-Cryptocurrency-RBI-Ban
    • India is considering a proposal to treat cryptocurrencies as a financial asset while safeguarding small investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
    • The uncertainty triggered a sell-off on Wednesday in cryptocurrencies including Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, which were at one point down more than 20% in trading on the WazirX platform, one of India’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges.
    • Earlier this month, Modi held a meeting on cryptocurrencies, after which officials said India won’t let unregulated crypto markets become avenues for money laundering and terror financing.
    [Via]
