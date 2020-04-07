India Now Pornhub’s Fastest Growing Market During Coronavirus Pandemic

The latest Pornhub report reveals that India is the adult entertainment website’s fastest growing market during the coronavirus pandemic. The website had announced earlier in March that it would be offering its premium content for free to all users.
On March 25th, the day of the announcement, Pornhub saw a 55.4 percent increase in users from India and 86.4 percent the following day. Prior to this, India only accounted for 0.8 percent of users on March 1st. The website saw maximum traffic from India on March 27, with 95.3 percent users accessing premium content.