The World Poverty Clock, an online tool that provides real-time poverty data across countries, showed that 83 million Indians now live below the U.N. estimated poverty line of $2 in 2022.

In 2018, Nigeria surpassed India as the world’s poverty capital, with around 87 million people living in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million.

