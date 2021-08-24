India Pips US To Rank 2nd In List Of Most Attractive Manufacturing Hub Globally; China 1st

China remains at number one position, the consultant said in its 2021 Global Manufacturing Risk Index, which assessed the most advantageous locations for global manufacturing among 47 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.
The consultant said that this indicates the growing interest shown by manufacturers in India as a preferred manufacturing hub over other countries, including the US and those in the APAC region.
”This year, India and the US switched places taking India one rank above from the rankings released last year, when India stood at the third place.