India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand

MUMBAIMUMBAI -India is planning to ask state-run banks to reach out to every district to expand lending to boost demand in the economy, the finance minister said, a move that comes at a time when most lenders are already seeing an increase in bad loans.
Domestic banks have struggled to contain bad loans, especially in their retail portfolios, as the pandemic and resultant lockdowns hit economic activity and limited borrowers’ ability to repay debt.
India’s largest lender State Bank of India posted a four-fold jump in slippages, or new bad loans, for the first quarter, ending in June, as its home loan and small business segments struggled.