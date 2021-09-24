India poised to become a ‘superpower’ with rapid digitisation: Salesforce

India has the potential and is set to become a superpower, with accelerated digital adpotion, Salesforce Chief Digital Evangelist Vala Afshar has said on Thursday.

“India can be very much poised to be a superpower when it comes to accelerating digital transformation, because of the talent pool, because of the affordability of connectivity, and just the sheer size of IT professionals that exists in India. I can tell you Salesforce’s success will be largely due based on the work that’s happening in India,” he said.