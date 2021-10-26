India Post Payments Bank teams up with HDFC to offer home loans

HomeNewsIndia Post Payments Bank teams up with HDFC to offer home loans
India Post Payments Bank and HDFC has entered into a strategic alliance to offer home loans to nearly 4.7 crore customers of the payments bank.
Leveraging its country-wide network of 650 branches and over 1,36,000 banking access points, IPPB aims to make HDFC’s home loan products and its expertise available to its customers across India, HDFC said in a statement.
As per the MoU, credit, technical and legal appraisals, processing and disbursement for all home loans will be handled by HDFC Ltd while IPPB will be responsible for sourcing of loans, it said.