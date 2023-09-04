India Proposes Import of IT Hardware Only from ‘Trusted Geographies’

- The Indian government is considering a proposal to permit import of IT hardware like laptops, PCs, and servers only from ‘trusted geographies’, primarily to curb imports from China.
- The proposal, currently in draft, is being referred to as an ‘import management system’ that will monitor hardware import sources, replacing an existing licensing requirement.
- India’s imports of electronic goods like PCs and laptops have risen recently, with 70-80% of these imports coming from China; the plan aims to shift this pattern.