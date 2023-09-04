Subscribe

India Proposes Import of IT Hardware Only from ‘Trusted Geographies’

  • The Indian government is considering a proposal to permit import of IT hardware like laptops, PCs, and servers only from ‘trusted geographies’, primarily to curb imports from China.
  • The proposal, currently in draft, is being referred to as an ‘import management system’ that will monitor hardware import sources, replacing an existing licensing requirement.
  • India’s imports of electronic goods like PCs and laptops have risen recently, with 70-80% of these imports coming from China; the plan aims to shift this pattern.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »