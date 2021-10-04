India ranks 2nd in cloud ransomware incidents; lack of security skills top concern for APJ orgs

Cybersecurity solutions provider McAfee has revealed that in the second quarter of 2021, India ranked second in cloud ransomware incidents, after the United States.

The McAfee threat report also showed that more than 73% of all ransomware detections in the Q2 of 2021 were related to a certain REvil/Sodinokibi family, along with a sharp surge in another type of ransomware called as the DarkSide.

“There is a huge opportunity for the adoption of technology solutions like segmentation, SD-WAN, ZTNA, as well as SEG and EDR, to help protect against the threat of ransomware,” said Rajesh Maurya, regional vice president, India & SAARC at Fortinet.