With 76,445 units sold in October, electric two-wheeler sales reached an all-time record. In November, sales reached a similar level with 76,148 units sold.

Sales of all EVs, including three- and four-wheelers, surpassed the previous record in November. 1,15,886 electric vehicle units were sold in October, setting a monthly record, and 1,18,877 were sold in November, setting a new high.