India on Sunday reported a total of 22,842 fresh Covid cases, while recovery in the last 24 hours went up to 25,930 across the country.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,65,734 Covid tests being conducted taking the total count so far to over 57.32 cr tests.

With the administration of 73,76,846 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 90 cr as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Sunday.